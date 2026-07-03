New 30,000-seat stadium to be built in Bukhara

·45·Sport
New 30,000-seat stadium to be built in Bukhara

A modern and large football stadium is planned to be constructed in the Bukhara region.

China's "China CAMC Engineering Co. LTD" aims to build a central stadium for 30,000 spectators in the Bukhara district.

Stadium to be located in the "Bog'idasht" area

The new sports complex is intended to be built within the territory of the "Bog'idasht" neighborhood citizens' assembly in the Bukhara district.

Currently, design work for the stadium grounds has already begun.

Capacity for 30,000 fans

According to the project, the stands of the new central football stadium will accommodate 30,000 spectators.

The facility will be constructed based on modern requirements, and convenient conditions are expected to be created for fans.

A new venue for major matches

The new stadium is planned to further develop the sports infrastructure in the Bukhara region.

Additionally, the venue is expected to host:

  • football matches meeting international standards;

  • national-level competitions;

  • major sporting events.

If the project is implemented, the new 30,000-seat stadium could become one of the primary hubs for football in Bukhara.

BukharaChina CAMC Engineering Co. LTDBog'idasht
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