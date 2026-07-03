Mourinho chooses new captain: who will wear the armband?

·43·Sport
Mourinho chooses new captain: who will wear the armband?

A significant change in leadership is expected at Real Madrid. According to Marca, after Daniel Carvajal leaves the team, the captaincy is planned to be handed over to Federico Valverde.

Mourinho has full confidence in Valverde

According to the source, Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has no doubts about the Uruguayan midfielder's future.

Valverde's unsuccessful participation in the 2026 World Cup has not changed the Portuguese specialist's opinion.

Mourinho intends to include the player in his primary plans starting from the pre-season training camps beginning in mid-July.

The coach will speak with the player personally

Jose Mourinho plans to have a separate conversation with Valverde before the start of preparations for the new season.

This discussion is expected to cover the player's new status in the team, leadership duties, and the responsibilities expected of him.

He must also be a leader in the dressing room

Real Madrid's management and coaching staff believe that Valverde is the right person to take over the leadership of the team after Carvajal's departure.

He is required to be a role model for other players, not only on the pitch but also in the dressing room.

In the Real system since 2016

Federico Valverde has been part of the Real Madrid system since 2016.

Last season, he achieved the following with the club:

  • appeared in 49 matches;

  • scored 9 goals.

Now, the Uruguayan footballer may enter a new stage of his career and become the main captain of the 'Royal Club'.

Real MadridJose MourinhoFederico Valverde
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