Xabi Alonso wants to bring two Real Madrid stars to Chelsea

Chelsea's new head coach Xabi Alonso is showing interest in players from his former club, Real Madrid, in order to strengthen the London club's squad. According to sources, the Spanish specialist's main targets are Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler.

Alonso wants to strengthen the midfield

Reportedly, Xabi Alonso wants to see France national team midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the Chelsea squad.

Tchouameni, with his physical battling in the center of the pitch, ball-winning ability, and capacity to launch attacks, could add new strength to the London club's game.

Arda Guler is also part of the coach's plan

Another transfer target for Chelsea is the Madrid side's young talent Arda Guler.

The player, who stands out with his technical skill, unconventional decision-making, and attacking versatility, could play an important role in Alonso's new project.

According to sources, Real Madrid's management is preparing for potential offers for both players.

Alonso signed a long-term contract with Chelsea

Xabi Alonso recently signed a contract with Chelsea that runs until the summer of 2030.

The club's management wants to give the Spanish specialist the opportunity to build a new team and carry out a long-term project.

Good knowledge of Real Madrid could be an advantage

Alonso defended Real Madrid's colors during his playing career. For this reason, he is well acquainted with the Madrid club's internal system, playing style, and the players' capabilities.

Now the main question is — will Chelsea send an official offer for Tchouameni and Guler, or will these two transfers remain only a plan?