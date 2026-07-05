Follow the Paraguay vs France match live on our website

The national teams of Paraguay and France will take to the field in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup for a spot in the quarter-finals. The match kicks off today at 02:00.

France is considered the favorite of the encounter, but Paraguay's tight defense and counter-attacks could pose a serious problem for the opponent.

All key moments of the game will be covered live on our website. Quick updates will be provided on goals, dangerous attacks, penalty kicks, substitutions, and cards.

The text broadcast can be followed through this page.