On the night of July 3, an amazing event occurred in the sky over Uzbekistan

·36·Uzbekistan
On the night of July 3, an amazing event occurred in the sky over Uzbekistan

The severe thunderstorm and lightning that occurred on the night of July 3 to 4 were clearly visible even from space. Images provided by NASA showed giant lightning bolts flashing consecutively inside clouds from Earth's orbit.

According to information circulating on social networks, this natural phenomenon was observed over the territory of Uzbekistan. The video attracted the attention of millions of viewers in a short time and sparked widespread discussion on social networks.m

UzbekistanNASA
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