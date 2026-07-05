Japan Plans to Deploy 10 Million Robots by 2040

The Japanese government has announced a revolutionary state program in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics. Under the plan, by 2040, nearly 10 million intelligent robots are to be integrated into the country's economy and daily life. Through this massive project, Japan aims to reduce its dependence on the US and China in critical technologies. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The project will be implemented by the Noetra consortium, which includes giant companies such as SoftBank and Sony. The government plans to invest approximately 6 billion dollars over the next five years to develop the national artificial intelligence infrastructure and robotics. This is reported by ixbt.com.

The Era of "Physical AI"

The main focus of the program is centered on the concept of "Physical AI." These are not simply digital applications or chatbots, but systems that move and operate in the real world. This involves factory robots, autonomous transport systems, and service androids capable of performing various tasks in human environments.

This initiative is part of Japan's broader technological development strategy. Previously, the country presented a 14-year plan to develop 17 key sectors, including semiconductors, quantum technologies, and fusion energy. A total of 370 trillion yen (approximately 2.3 trillion dollars) is expected to be allocated for these goals.

A Technological Solution to the Demographic Crisis

Japan's drastic steps are driven by serious demographic problems. An aging population and a shrinking workforce have led to personnel shortages in both industrial and service sectors. Robotization is seen as the most effective way to compensate for this structural imbalance.

For rapidly developing countries like Uzbekistan, Japan's experience may also be of interest. In the future, automating production processes and integrating artificial intelligence into physical systems will become a key factor in global economic competitiveness.

However, experts note that there are still many obstacles to applying robots in real life. Current "Physical AI" systems face difficulties operating stably in uncontrolled environments. Japan's plan aims to overcome these problems and create a complete infrastructure where robots become an integral part of the economy.