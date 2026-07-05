Google Writes the US Declaration of Independence Using AI in New Ad

Ahead of the 250th anniversary of US independence, Google has unveiled its new commercial. The tech giant poses an intriguing question: if America's founders had access to modern technologies in 1776, what would the Declaration of Independence have looked like? The video is aimed at showcasing the capabilities of Google Workspace and Gemini AI, blending historical reality with a modern corporate environment. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reported on.

In the commercial, Thomas Jefferson can be seen working on the document when he receives a message from Benjamin Franklin. The entire process is transferred to the Google ecosystem: edits are made through Google Docs, meetings are scheduled via Google Calendar, and discussions take place remotely on the Google Meet platform. In the end, all participants sign the document with an electronic signature.

AI and the Historical Process

In line with 2026 technology trends, Google has also incorporated AI elements into this process. Notably, historical figures use the Gemini system to select various animal images for the national seal. Additionally, AI takes meeting minutes and even advises on rejecting King George III's request to access the document.

Through this ad, the company has attempted to show how convenient its AI tools are for everyday and even globally significant tasks. The visual part of the video is also noteworthy — it has a distinct sheen characteristic of AI-generated videos. This once again underscores the technology's role not only in text but also in creating visual content.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

According to The Verge, the ad received mixed reactions on social media. While YouTube and Instagram users mostly received the video positively and in a humorous spirit, Bluesky was flooded with criticism. Many users and historians consider the portrayal of the creation process of such an important political document in this manner inappropriate.

In particular, historian Angus Johnston emphasized that it is difficult to prove that AI tools are useful for political organizing or human collaboration. According to critics, introducing AI into such an important historical context feels somewhat artificial and insincere. Nevertheless, Google aimed to increase the popularity of its products through this campaign.

For users in Uzbekistan, tools like Google Workspace and Gemini are also becoming increasingly popular day by day. Such creative advertisements help understand how technologies can be applied not only in business but also in creative processes. Although historical events are presented with humor, this reflects the key trends of today's digital world.