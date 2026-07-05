Jurgen Klopp Appointed as Head Coach of the German National Team

One of the most respected experts in world football, Jurgen Klopp, is returning to coaching after a long break. The former Liverpool boss has officially agreed to manage the German national team. Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano reported this with his trademark "Here we go!" phrase. This appointment signals the beginning of a new era in German football. Goal.com report s.

Klopp's arrival to the national team is linked to Julian Nagelsmann's resignation. The German national team found itself in deep crisis following an unsuccessful campaign at the 2026 World Cup. In the Round of 16, the DFB-Team unexpectedly lost to Paraguay in a penalty shootout and exited the tournament early. This was Germany's first-ever penalty shootout defeat in football history, serving as a resignation verdict for Nagelsmann.

According to Goal.com, Jurgen Klopp currently serves as head of global football within the Red Bull Group system. However, the invitation from his homeland's national team prompted him to return to the sidelines. In an interview with Magenta TV, Klopp confirmed that negotiations were underway, admitting the process moved very quickly.

Klopp's New Powers and Revolutionary Plans

The German Football Association (DFB) sees Klopp not merely as a head coach, but as a leader to reform the entire system. According to reports, the specialist has been given broad authority to completely overhaul the national team's playing style and restructure the youth system. Klopp now aims to implement his famous "gegenpressing" philosophy at the national team level.

Klopp's long-time collaborator Pep Lijnders is expected to assist him in his new role. Lijnders recently concluded his tenure within the Manchester City system and is currently a free agent. The reunion of this tandem raises great hopes among German fans, as they won numerous trophies together with Liverpool.

Currently, final negotiations are underway between Klopp and Red Bull executive Oliver Mintzlaff to terminate the existing contract. Klopp worked at the company for 19 months and wishes to leave on good terms. "I respect contracts, but working with the DFB is a great honor for me. I hope a decision beneficial for all parties will be made," the coach emphasized.

This appointment is of paramount importance for German football. The team, which has been underperforming at major tournaments in recent years, needed a charismatic coach with a winning mentality like Klopp. Now the eyes of the world will be on what Klopp can achieve at the national team level.