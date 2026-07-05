Jamie Carragher: Harry Kane deserves the Ballon d'Or, but Messi or Mbappe will win it

Former Liverpool defender and renowned football expert Jamie Carragher has highly praised the current form of England captain Harry Kane. In his view, while Kane is a worthy candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or due to his prolific scoring, results in major tournaments may decide the fate of the award. Carragher noted that it is highly likely the prestigious trophy will once again go to stars like Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an article written for The Telegraph, Carragher stated that based on the results of the last 12 months, it would be fair for Harry Kane to be named the best player in the world. However, football traditions show that in World Cup years, success with the national team takes precedence over individual statistics. This could be the main obstacle for the Bayern striker.

The World Cup factor and favorites

According to the expert, if the Argentina national team can defend its title, Lionel Messi will win this award for the eighth or ninth time. If France wins, Kylian Mbappe will become the primary contender. Even if he experiences some difficult times at his club, Mbappe's heroics in major tournaments with the national team could outweigh all shortcomings.

Based on the current state of the England national team, Carragher is skeptical about the "Three Lions"' chances of winning the championship. According to him, Kane's Bayern teammate Michael Olise could also become a strong candidate in the future, but the main focus will still be on football legends and leaders of the world's giants.

Kane's place in England's history

Speaking about Harry Kane's skill, Carragher emphasized that he can already be placed alongside legends such as Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker, and Wayne Rooney. Kane's consistent goal-scoring over the years and his ability to adapt his playing style to the demands of modern football set him apart from other strikers. The expert believes Kane has already won the debate against these great names.

Nevertheless, Kane's status as England's greatest footballer remains largely dependent on trophies won with the national team. Carragher concludes that regardless of how impressive club goals and records are, victories in the Champions League and World Cup finals are decisive for awards like the Ballon d'Or.