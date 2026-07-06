Plane struck by firework seconds before landing

In Chicago, USA, while preparing to land, Delta Air Lines aircraft was reported to have been struck by a firework. At the time of the incident, there were 52 passengers and six crew members on board. This was reported by BBC .

According to reports, the incident occurred on the evening of July 4 during the landing of a flight from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Midway International Airport in Chicago.

The airline stated that the plane collided with a firework while descending. Despite this, the aircraft landed safely and taxied to the terminal on its own. No passengers or crew members were injured in the incident.

The pilot stated that the incident occurred at an altitude of approximately 61 meters .

"We hope what exploded below was just a firework, but a strong impact was clearly felt," he said.

Prior to the incident, air traffic controllers had warned pilots about fireworks displays taking place near the airport.

Later, Chicago police confirmed that an unknown object struck the plane, causing minor damage to the exterior paint. Airbus A319 was inspected after landing, and no serious defects were found.

The event coincided with the day millions of people across the US held fireworks displays to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary .