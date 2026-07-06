Discharge of sewage into Salar canal confirmed

It was previously reported that a land subsidence occurred at the “Beter best” LLC construction site in the Yakkasaroy district of Tashkent due to damage to a sewage pipe. Subsequent investigations revealed that the wastewater from this pipe was discharged into the Salar canal. This was reported by the Tashkent City Department of Ecology and Climate Change.

It is reported that a rapid response team led by the department head, Akmal Rasulov, was formed to investigate the incident on-site. During the inspection, it was confirmed that sewage was being discharged directly into the Salar canal.

The working group included specialists from the analytical laboratory for environmental monitoring, climate change adaptation, and hydrometeorology, as well as state inspectors from the Yakkasaroy district ecological control inspection.

Specialists collected water samples from the canal and sent them for laboratory analysis. It was stated that if the results and the final findings of the investigation confirm a violation of environmental protection requirements, appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the law.

The Tashkent City Department of Ecology and Climate Change stated that additional information will be released once the investigation is fully completed.