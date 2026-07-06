Jude Bellingham urges fans to celebrate after victory over Mexico

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham could not hide his excitement after a dramatic match against Mexico, which secured a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. The midfielder, who scored a brace in the 3-2 victory at the Azteca Stadium, called this win the proudest moment of his international career. According to Goal.com, reports .

Since the match ended on Monday morning UK time, Bellingham expressed special gratitude to the fans who stayed up to support the team. In a joking manner, the footballer suggested that a public holiday should be declared in the country, calling on workers and students to celebrate. According to Goal.com, he addressed the fans: "Just message your bosses and tell them you're not coming in, it's that simple."

A gritty victory at the historic stadium

The match was not easy for the England national team managed by Thomas Tuchel. Despite Jarell Quansah receiving a red card and leaving the team shorthanded, the English showed resilience. Two goals from Jude Bellingham and a precise strike from Harry Kane secured the victory for the "Three Lions". It is worth noting that Mexico had lost only two of its 89 matches played at its historic arena.

After the game, Bellingham spoke about the team spirit and the support of the fans. According to him, throughout the week, the team thought only about how to play against the tough atmosphere in Mexico and a strong opponent. The footballer described this victory as his best night in an England shirt and emphasized that it was a win for the entire country.

Connection and responsibility with the fans

In his interview, Jude Bellingham recalled being an England fan since childhood. He mentioned watching the 2010 World Cup for the first time and remembering the difficulties of that period. Now, he expressed happiness to be part of a team that can bring joy to the fans.

"I've been an England fan since I was seven. To be part of a team that can give the country moments like this today is the most important event of my career and my life. That's why the kids shouldn't go to school, parents shouldn't go to work; today is the time to celebrate with friends," the young star added.

This victory further strengthened the England national team's ambitions in the tournament. Feeling the responsibility on his shoulders, Bellingham expressed confidence that each of the 26 players in the squad is capable of such a performance. Now, Thomas Tuchel's pupils will begin preparations for the quarter-final stage.