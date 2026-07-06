A New Leader in the Smart Glasses Market: Even Realities Reaches $1 Billion Valuation

The technological race between the US and China is entering a new phase. While giants like Meta and Snap have introduced their own smart glasses, a new and powerful player has emerged in the market. Shenzhen-based startup Even Realities raised $150 million in its latest investment round, reaching a valuation of $1 billion and officially achieving "unicorn" status. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to TechCrunch, this investment round was led by tech giants such as Meituan and Tencent. Notably, Even Realities was founded by former Apple engineers. CEO Will Wang previously worked on Apple Watch and iPhone projects, and he and his team are striving to find the balance between traditional tech devices and luxury optics.

Privacy and Display-Centric Approach

Unlike many competitors in the market, Even Realities decided to forgo cameras in its devices. This decision was made to ensure user privacy. The company's new G2 flagship displays data directly on a transparent screen in front of the user's eyes without recording the surroundings.

Even Realities devices feature the following unique characteristics:

High level of privacy due to the absence of a camera;

Remote control capability via the Even R1 smart ring;

Real-time conversation translation and display in text format;

Compliance with strict European data protection standards.

CEO Will Wang emphasizes that smart glasses are the most personal computing device a human can wear. Therefore, security at both the hardware and software levels is a top priority. For example, the Conversate function does not store audio recordings but immediately converts them into text and explains complex terms to the user.

Significant Investment in Optical Technology

Manufacturing smart glasses is fundamentally different from creating a smartphone or smartwatch. Even Realities has focused its primary investment on optical displays and waveguide technology. This requires designing the chip, optics, and display as a single integrated system, which sets the company apart from other startups in the market.

The company's growth rate is also impressive. A year ago, the team had only 30-40 employees; today, that number has reached 400. The initial G1 model sold over 10,000 units, setting a record in its category. Now, with the G2 model, the company aims to compete with giants like Meta in the global market.

Given the growing interest in smart gadgets, such devices that lack cameras and prioritize privacy may become popular in the future. For now, Even Realities products are mainly sold in Chinese and Western markets, but the volume of investment indicates that the brand will soon expand internationally.