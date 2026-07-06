Woman beaten by her husband hospitalized in Navoi

Reports of a woman being beaten by her husband in the Navoi region have sparked widespread discussion on social media. Relevant authorities have issued an official statement regarding the incident.

It is reported that an act of domestic violence occurred on July 3 in the "Yangi Hayot" neighborhood of the Karmana district, Navoi region. According to preliminary information, a citizen identified as K.M. was subjected to physical violence by her spouse.

Currently, the victim has been admitted to the primary medical care unit of the district medical association. Doctors are monitoring her health, and it has been confirmed that she is receiving necessary psychological and medical support.

It is noted that law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident. Investigative actions are ongoing to provide a legal assessment of all the details of the event.