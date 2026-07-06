2026 World Cup Top Scorers: Three Stars Lead the Way

Another matchday at the 2026 World Cup has concluded. Following the Round of 16, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland are tied at the top of the goalscoring charts.

All three superstars have scored seven goals each. The race for the Golden Boot will intensify in the decisive stages of the playoffs.

Three strikers with seven goals

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, France captain Kylian Mbappé, and Norway striker Erling Haaland have each found the back of the net seven times in the current tournament.

However, Mbappé has played one more match than Messi and Haaland. Consequently, the goal efficiency of the Argentine and Norwegian forwards is slightly higher.

Most importantly, all three players' teams remain in the competition, meaning the seven-goal tally is not yet final.

Harry Kane closes in on the leaders

England national team captain Harry Kane sits just behind in the race with six goals.

Kane's team has also reached the quarterfinals. Therefore, the Bayern Munich striker has the opportunity to catch or surpass the leaders in upcoming matches.

Players with four goals

The next tier of the top scorers list features players with four goals each:

Vinícius Júnior — Brazil;

Ismaïla Sarr — Senegal;

Mikel Oyarzabal — Spain;

Ousmane Dembélé — France.

Since Brazil has exited the tournament, Vinícius cannot improve his tally. The other players continue to compete in the playoffs.

Ronaldo has three goals

Portugal national team leader Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to score three goals so far.

It is said that this is the final World Cup for the 41-year-old forward. Every subsequent match is of special significance for both Portugal and his personal records.

Main contenders for the Golden Boot

The current top of the goalscoring race is as follows:

Player National Team Goals Lionel Messi Argentina 7 Kylian Mbappé France 7 Erling Haaland Norway 7 Harry Kane England 6 Vinícius Júnior Brazil 4 Ismaïla Sarr Senegal 4 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 4 Ousmane Dembélé France 4 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 3

World Cup ends on July 19

The 2026 World Cup is being held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The tournament began on June 11, and the final match will take place on July 19.

Argentina is participating as the defending champion. Fans are now looking forward to not only the trophy but also the Golden Boot battle between Messi, Mbappé, and Haaland.