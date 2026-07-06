Three people arrested for distributing drugs via 'dead drops' in Bektemir

·0·Society
Three people arrested for distributing drugs via 'dead drops' in Bektemir

Two cases involving the distribution of drugs via the "dead drop" method have been uncovered in the Bektemir district of Tashkent. Three suspects have been arrested, and criminal cases have been initiated against them.

According to the Tashkent City Main Internal Affairs Department's press service, the cases were uncovered as part of the "Safe and Healthy Country" operational-preventive measures being conducted from July 1 to July 31.

Patrol officers on duty in the "Iyk Ota" neighborhood inspected two individuals acting suspiciously in the presence of witnesses. During the search, 43 individually packaged doses of drugs were found in their possession and seized as evidence.

In another operational action conducted by officers from the Bektemir District Internal Affairs Coordination Department, another individual was searched. 15 packaged doses of drugs were discovered on them and confiscated in accordance with procedural rules.

Criminal cases have been initiated for both incidents under Part 5 of Article 273 of the Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of detention has been applied to the three suspects.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the "Safe and Healthy Country" operations are continuing across the republic.

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