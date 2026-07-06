2026 World Cup quarterfinals left without historical champions

By the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, the tournament's most decorated national teams have been eliminated.

Five-time champion Brazil and four-time winner Germany were defeated in the playoffs. Italy failed to qualify for the tournament altogether. Among the most decorated teams, only Argentina continues to compete for the top prize.

Norway stops Brazil

The Brazilian national team faced Norway in the Round of 16 and lost 1-2.

The "Pentacampeões" are the most successful team in the history of the World Cup. Brazil has won the title five times:

1958;

1962;

1970;

1994;

2002.

However, at the 2026 World Cup, Norway, led by Erling Haaland, prevented the Brazilians from reaching the quarterfinals.

Germany loses in penalty shootout

Four-time world champion Germany's tournament ended even earlier.

The Germans drew 1-1 with Paraguay in the Round of 32 during regular and extra time. In the penalty shootout, their opponent prevailed 4-3.

Germany won the World Cup in the following years:

1954;

1974;

1990;

2014.

Italy fails to reach the World Cup again

The Italian national team, a four-time world champion, failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup final stage entirely.

The "Squadra Azzurra" was unrivaled in 1934, 1938, 1982, and 2006. However, Italy is now missing its third consecutive World Cup.

This situation is being assessed as a serious crisis for one of the most decorated teams in football history.

Uruguay fails to advance from the group

Uruguay, the first winner of the World Cup and a two-time champion, also left the tournament early.

The South Americans, who won the title in 1930 and 1950, could not pass the group stage this time.

Argentina is still in the fight

Among the most decorated national teams, Argentina continues its participation in the 2026 World Cup.

The "Albiceleste" were world champions in 1978, 1986, and 2022. The reigning champions are now fighting for their fourth star.

Thus, Brazil, Germany, Italy, and Uruguay are absent from the quarterfinals. The football map is changing: old giants are on the sidelines, and new contenders are ready to write history.