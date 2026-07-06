Man sentenced to 19 years for murdering his wife at a school in Andijan

·26·Society
Man sentenced to 19 years for murdering his wife at a school in Andijan

A court verdict has been announced for a man who stabbed his wife to death inside a school building in the Asaka district of the Andijan region. According to the court's decision, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison. This was reported by «Daryo», citing court documents.

Court materials state that the couple had been experiencing long-term domestic disputes. Due to these conflicts, the woman had left for her parents' home with their children several times. In an attempt to save the relationship, the man had even transferred the ownership of their home to his wife through a notary. However, this did not resolve the tensions in the family.

According to the defendant's testimony, his wife later told him that since the house was in her name, she could sell it. The man stated that he had tried several times to convince her to return home, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

According to investigative data, on the day of the incident, he bought clothing and a household knife at the market. Later, after his mother called to inform him that his wife had arrived to show the house to potential buyers, he went to the school to speak with her.

The tragedy occurred on January 27 around 15:30 at a school building in the Asaka district. The conversation, which began in the school hallway, quickly escalated into an argument. As a result, the man inflicted several stab wounds on the woman with the household knife he had brought with him. The victim died at the scene due to her severe injuries.

In his testimony in court, the man said:

"Instead of listening to me, she insulted me again. Then, in a fit of rage, I don't know how I stabbed her. After that, I don't remember anything. When I opened my eyes, I was in the hospital."

After the incident, the defendant returned home and attempted to take his own life. His brother discovered him and rushed him to the hospital. Thanks to emergency medical care provided by doctors, his life was saved.

In accordance with the court's decision, O.U. was found guilty under Article 97, Part 2, clauses "j", "i", and "l" of the Criminal Code and was sentenced to 19 years of imprisonment.

AndijanAsakaDaryo
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