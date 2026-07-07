Spanish national team sets an unprecedented record in World Cup history

By defeating Portugal 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, the Spanish national team not only advanced to the quarterfinals but also set a new record in the history of World Cups.

Luis de la Fuente's charges have now finished their sixth consecutive match in the tournament without conceding a goal. No other national team has ever achieved such a result.

Spain has not conceded a goal in six matches

In the match against Portugal, Spain's defense acted reliably and did not allow the opponent to find the back of the net.

Thus, the Spaniards' "clean sheet" streak in World Cups has reached six consecutive matches.

This result makes Spain the first national team in World Cup history to go six games without conceding a goal.

The "clean sheet" streak has exceeded 10 hours

The total time the Spanish national team has gone without conceding a goal has exceeded 10 hours.

This statistic shows that the team is one of the most consistent participants in the tournament, not only in attack but also in defense.

Luis de la Fuente's charges maintained their organized and disciplined play even in the decisive stages of the playoffs.

Unai Simon also broke his personal record

Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon has extended his personal streak of not conceding a goal to 609 minutes.

The Athletic goalkeeper has kept his net untouched throughout the 2026 World Cup, making a significant contribution to his team's historic achievement.

The last goal was conceded in 2022

Unai Simon conceded his last goal in a World Cup during the third round of the 2022 tournament's group stage against Japan.

Since the 51st minute of that match, the Spanish goal has remained impenetrable.

Now, Spain enters the quarterfinals not only as one of the favorites but also as the owner of the most solid defense in World Cup history.