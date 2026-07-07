Argentina defeats Egypt and advances to the quarterfinals

In the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Argentina defeated Egypt with a score of 3:2. In the match held at the stadium in Atlanta, the Egyptians took the lead twice, but Argentina turned the situation in their favor in the final minutes.

The scoring was opened in the 15th minute by Egyptian player Yasser Ibrahim. Argentina struggled to find an equalizer for a long time. In the 67th minute, Mostafa Mohamed scored Egypt's second goal, extending his team's lead.

In the 79th minute, Cristian Romero narrowed the deficit. Four minutes later, Lionel Messi restored balance. In the 90+3rd minute, Julian Alvarez scored the winning goal.

Throughout the game, Argentina took 17 shots at the opponent's goal, seven of which were on target. For Egypt, these figures were five and two, respectively.

Argentina also dominated ball possession: 61 percent to 39 percent. The team completed 591 passes with 91 percent accuracy. Egypt made 323 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent.

Argentina earned six corner kicks, while Egypt earned one. The foul count was 12:9 in favor of Egypt, meaning Argentina committed more fouls. Egyptian players received two yellow cards, while Argentina received none.

Thus, Argentina advanced to the quarterfinals, while Egypt concluded its participation in the World Cup.