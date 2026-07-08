Shahloxonim amazes everyone with Egyptian-style photos with her children!

·1·Culture
Shahloxonim amazes everyone with Egyptian-style photos with her children!

Shahloxonim, who has recently been drawing attention with her travels to various countries, has once again captured the interest of fans with photos taken with her children. In the frames posted on social media, she and her children appeared in images characteristic of Egyptian national dress.

The photos sparked warm reactions in the comments. Shahloxonim noted under the post that July 7 holds special significance for her family.

Children wearing Ancient Egyptian clothes standing by columns with hieroglyphs.

She mentioned that this day is related to the birthdays of her three sons. Zubair turned 10, G‘ofur 7, and Muhammad 3.

“Three sons, three ages, three different characters, and one common happiness,” Shahloxonim wrote, calling her children her “priceless wealth.”

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