Grand Imam of Masjid al-Haram visits Uzbekistan

The Grand Imam of the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, the renowned scholar Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, has arrived in Uzbekistan.

He is participating in the First International Forum on Islamic Civilization currently being held in our country. This forum is significant as it aims to widely promote the historical heritage of Islamic science, culture, enlightenment, and the development of civilization.

The participation of Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid in this prestigious event further elevates the forum's international standing. During the visit, discussions are expected to cover religious and educational cooperation, the rich heritage of Islamic civilization, and the preservation of spiritual values in the current era of globalization.

This visit once again demonstrates the strengthening of Uzbekistan's scientific and cultural ties within the Islamic world.