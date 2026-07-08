1.27 million hectares of new forests to be planted in Uzbekistan

In order to strengthen ecological stability in Uzbekistan, plans are underway to establish new forests covering an area of 1.27 million hectares. This initiative is aimed at expanding green areas in the country, preventing desertification, and restoring natural ecosystems.

Within the framework of the project, tree and shrub seedlings will be planted in various regions, the existing forest fund will be expanded, and restoration work will be carried out on degraded lands.

Experts note that the new forests will play a crucial role in improving air quality, reducing soil erosion, and mitigating the negative impacts of climate change.

This project is considered one of the major initiatives aimed at increasing "green spaces" in Uzbekistan and creating a healthy ecological environment for future generations.