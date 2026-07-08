Messi breaks his Qatar record: Insane stats at the 2026 World Cup!

·0·Sport
Messi breaks his Qatar record: Insane stats at the 2026 World Cup!

For Argentina captain Lionel Messi, the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Egypt (3:2) was not just a spirited comeback for his team, but another historic milestone in his career. In the match where "La Albiceleste" turned a 0:2 deficit into a victory, Leo once again amazed the world. Zamin.uz presents the legendary player's new records.

30 goal contributions in 31 matches!

The match against Egypt went down in the annals as Messi's 31st appearance in World Cup history. In this encounter, Leo scored 1 goal and provided 1 assist.

Thus, his total number of goal contributions in World Cups has reached 30:

  • 21 goals;

  • 9 assists.

The Qatar 2022 record is now history

The current tournament has become the most prolific of Messi's career in terms of goals scored. The goal against Egypt was Leo's 8th goal at the 2026 World Cup. With this, he managed to break his personal record from the 2022 Qatar World Cup (7 goals).

How is Messi scoring at the 2026 World Cup?

Remarkably, Lionel Messi has not left the pitch without a goal in any of the matches of this tournament. The chronology of his 2026 World Cup goals is as follows:

Opponent

Messi's goals

Match status

Algeria

Hat-trick (3 goals)

Group stage

Austria

Brace (2 goals)

Group stage

Jordan

1 goal

Group stage

Cape Verde

1 goal

Group stage

Egypt

1 goal (+1 assist)

Round of 16

Thanks to this phenomenal result, he is the sole leader in the race for the tournament's top scorer.

Next opponent — Switzerland

Another serious test awaits the Argentina national team. Lionel Scaloni's side will face the Switzerland national team, which defeated Colombia on penalties in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals. Fans will witness whether Messi can continue his goal-scoring streak or not.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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