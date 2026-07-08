Lionel Scaloni could not hold back his tears: Argentina wins dramatic match against Egypt

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni could not control his emotions after an incredible victory over Egypt in the World Cup Round of 16. After the match, while giving an interview to TyC Sports, the coach teared up and had to leave the pitch before finishing the conversation. This victory was one of the toughest and most dramatic moments of the tournament for the reigning world champions. This is reported by Goal.com .

With 11 minutes left in regular time, Argentina was trailing 0-2. Just as many were anticipating a major upset, Cristian Romero narrowed the gap. Four minutes later, Lionel Messi equalized, and in the 93rd minute, Enzo Fernandez scored the winner, sending "La Albiceleste" to the quarter-finals. According to Goal.com, such a sharp turnaround pushed even the experienced coach to his emotional limits.

"I am a very emotional person"

Wiping away tears during the live broadcast, Scaloni later explained his actions: "I cried because I am a very emotional person. But one thing is certain — this team will never let the people of Argentina down. I suffered just like every fan, but that is the meaning of being a coach — you have to feel these moments with your heart."

Interestingly, the coach's trait is a source of jokes within the team. Scaloni mentioned that the players know he is prone to emotions and jokingly call him a "crybaby." However, behind these tears lay not only the responsibility of a coach but the sheer willpower of a team that returned from the brink of defeat.

In this historic match, not only the coach but team captain Lionel Messi could not hide his emotions. Messi became the first player to score in six consecutive World Cup knockout matches. At the end of the game, he also celebrated the victory with tears in his eyes. Speaking about his captain, Scaloni emphasized that seeing Messi play with such passion at this stage of his career is indescribably amazing.

With this victory, the Argentina national team broke the tradition of reigning champions being eliminated in the Round of 16, which had persisted since 1986. The team will now face Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Fans and experts expect this resilient victory to be the biggest turning point in Argentina's quest to defend their world title.