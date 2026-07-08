Luis Castro defends Cristiano Ronaldo: Who is to blame for Portugal's defeat?

The World Cup dream has come to an end for Cristiano Ronaldo, a living legend of the football world. After the defeat in the Round of 16 match against Spain in Dallas, the 41-year-old striker left the pitch in tears. As the team captain faced criticism following this failure, his former coach Luis Castro stepped up to defend the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In an interview with Arriyadiyah, former Al-Nassr head coach Luis Castro emphasized that it is unfair to blame only Ronaldo for Portugal's exit from the tournament. According to the coach, the entire team is responsible for the defeat, and focusing on a single individual is a flawed strategy.

"I don't evaluate players individually; the value of a team is reflected in the unity of the whole group. It wasn't one player who lost that day, but all of Portugal," the expert noted. According to Goal.com, Castro disagrees with the opinions that Ronaldo's movements on the pitch hindered Roberto Martinez's team.

Defensive error and the final minutes

Addressing the goal conceded in the final minutes of the match, Luis Castro pointed out that defender Ruben Dias made the primary mistake. According to him, while Portugal was preparing for extra time, Spain increased their attacking pressure and took advantage of the gap in the defensive line.

"Spain threw more players into the attack to win in regular time. In one situation, one of Portugal's central defenders left his position, creating open space for the opponent, Mikel Merino. As a result, he scored," says Castro.

The truth behind the numbers

Although the coach is defending Ronaldo, statistics show a decline in the legendary striker's physical condition. Throughout the tournament, he managed to score three goals, but his efficiency in open play has decreased significantly. According to reports, Ronaldo became the only striker in the last two World Cups to play over 500 minutes without successfully completing a single dribble against an opponent.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo reminded everyone of his place in the history of Portuguese football in his interview. He expressed his sadness over the defeat but noted that his achievements with the national team, particularly the 2016 European Championship, are of equal importance to him as a World Cup.

"I gave my all and did what I could. This was my last World Cup. Now it is time to rest with my family and think about the future. Don't forget, before Cristiano, Portugal had won nothing," the 41-year-old star concluded.