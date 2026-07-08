Zelenskyy names the factor that will determine the fate of the war

·102·World
Zelenskyy names the factor that will determine the fate of the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the outcome of the ongoing war with Russia will largely depend on air superiority.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he emphasized that the situation on the front has changed and the conflict has entered a "new phase." At the same time, it was reported that the situation in the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv region, has worsened following explosions.

Zelenskyy: The main battle is taking place in the air

According to the Ukrainian leader, at the current stage, competition in the air is more important than controlling territory on the ground.

"It matters less whose territory is larger. We have entered the airspace. And in the air, we are already competitive," said Zelenskyy.

He noted that while the front line remains relatively static and the enemy is unable to move freely at sea, the air remains the primary factor.

"The conflict has entered a new phase"

Zelenskyy stated that the nature of the fighting has changed significantly.

The Ukrainian president assessed these changes as a new phase of the war. According to him, future results will increasingly depend on drones, missile strikes, and the effectiveness of air defense.

Situation in Vyshneve assessed as difficult

Zelenskyy also issued a statement on his Telegram channel regarding the situation in the city of Vyshneve near Kyiv.

According to him, the risk of secondary explosions following Russian attacks has been confirmed.

"The situation in Vyshneve near Kyiv is difficult due to secondary explosions," the Ukrainian leader said.

Rescue operations and investigation required

Zelenskyy announced that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has been reporting to him almost every half hour on the rescue operation, debris clearing, and firefighting efforts.

The Ukrainian leader also emphasized that the security service and intelligence must determine in detail what happened in Vyshneve.

Controversial claim from former deputy

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ihor Mosiychuk claimed that the Russian Armed Forces struck an ammunition depot at the "Vizar" plant in Vyshneve.

He alleged that tank shells with depleted uranium might have been stored there. This information has not been independently verified.

Following this incident, Mosiychuk also stated that Mykhailo Fedorov should be dismissed from the position of Minister of Defense.

Zelenskyy, however, emphasizes that the main focus is on the battle in the air: in the next phase of the war, air superiority could become the decisive factor.

Volodymyr ZelenskyyUkraineRussiaAir SuperiorityWar
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Macron in an awkward situation: Erdogan's wife refuses to have her hand kissed (video)Macron in an awkward situation: Erdogan's wife refuses to have her hand kissed (video)Today, 15:45Condition for ending the war in one day stated: What did Peskov say about this?Condition for ending the war in one day stated: What did Peskov say about this?Today, 15:30YouTuber creates robotic wheelchair for his paralyzed fatherYouTuber creates robotic wheelchair for his paralyzed fatherToday, 13:45Mother suspected of killing 4-year-old son and attempting to eat himMother suspected of killing 4-year-old son and attempting to eat himToday, 13:35Man who failed 139 times finally passes driving testMan who failed 139 times finally passes driving testToday, 13:33Flights suspended following terrifying incident at Bishkek airportFlights suspended following terrifying incident at Bishkek airportToday, 13:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12