Zelenskyy names the factor that will determine the fate of the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the outcome of the ongoing war with Russia will largely depend on air superiority.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he emphasized that the situation on the front has changed and the conflict has entered a "new phase." At the same time, it was reported that the situation in the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv region, has worsened following explosions.

Zelenskyy: The main battle is taking place in the air

According to the Ukrainian leader, at the current stage, competition in the air is more important than controlling territory on the ground.

"It matters less whose territory is larger. We have entered the airspace. And in the air, we are already competitive," said Zelenskyy.

He noted that while the front line remains relatively static and the enemy is unable to move freely at sea, the air remains the primary factor.

"The conflict has entered a new phase"

Zelenskyy stated that the nature of the fighting has changed significantly.

The Ukrainian president assessed these changes as a new phase of the war. According to him, future results will increasingly depend on drones, missile strikes, and the effectiveness of air defense.

Situation in Vyshneve assessed as difficult

Zelenskyy also issued a statement on his Telegram channel regarding the situation in the city of Vyshneve near Kyiv.

According to him, the risk of secondary explosions following Russian attacks has been confirmed.

"The situation in Vyshneve near Kyiv is difficult due to secondary explosions," the Ukrainian leader said.

Rescue operations and investigation required

Zelenskyy announced that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has been reporting to him almost every half hour on the rescue operation, debris clearing, and firefighting efforts.

The Ukrainian leader also emphasized that the security service and intelligence must determine in detail what happened in Vyshneve.

Controversial claim from former deputy

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ihor Mosiychuk claimed that the Russian Armed Forces struck an ammunition depot at the "Vizar" plant in Vyshneve.

He alleged that tank shells with depleted uranium might have been stored there. This information has not been independently verified.

Following this incident, Mosiychuk also stated that Mykhailo Fedorov should be dismissed from the position of Minister of Defense.

Zelenskyy, however, emphasizes that the main focus is on the battle in the air: in the next phase of the war, air superiority could become the decisive factor.