Official: Alvaro Arbeloa appointed as head coach of Premier League club Fulham

·37·Sport
Official: Alvaro Arbeloa appointed as head coach of Premier League club Fulham

English club Fulham has issued an official statement announcing Alvaro Arbeloa as the team's new head coach. The Spanish tactician has signed a three-year contract with the London club. This appointment marks the beginning of a new era for the "Cottagers," as the club sets ambitious goals. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Alvaro Arbeloa managed Real Madrid last season. He replaces Marco Silva at the London club, who recently departed for Portuguese side Benfica. The Fulham board acted quickly to fill the vacancy, choosing Arbeloa from among many candidates.

Recommendation from Mourinho and Perez

According to the BBC, the opinions of influential figures played a key role in the approval of Arbeloa's candidacy. Specifically, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and renowned coach Jose Mourinho provided positive recommendations for the Spanish specialist. Arbeloa had previously worked under Mourinho in Madrid, and now he has the opportunity to showcase his skills in the Premier League.

Club owner Shahid Khan highly praised the new coach's experience and ambitions. According to him, Arbeloa has gained significant experience while working with some of the world's best clubs and players. This will undoubtedly serve him well in managing one of England's oldest clubs.

Focus on the youth academy and a new philosophy

Another important factor in Alvaro Arbeloa's appointment is his interest in working with young players. The coach plans to collaborate closely with the club's academy and provide opportunities for talented youth in the first team. He also promised Fulham fans an attacking and entertaining style of football.

In his first interview, the new coach said: "It is a great honor for me to start working at London's oldest club. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and I look forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage. We will start training next week, and I believe we will have an unforgettable season together."

It is worth noting that Fulham had also considered candidates such as Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna for the position. However, in the end, the board was more impressed by Arbeloa's vision and strategy for the club's future. Now, all attention turns to the new coach's moves in the transfer market and the pre-season preparation process.

FulhamAlvaro ArbeloaPremier LeagueTransferReal Madrid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Harry Kane has become an unstoppable force: The secret to stopping him has been revealedHarry Kane has become an unstoppable force: The secret to stopping him has been revealedToday, 15:55Luis Castro defends Cristiano Ronaldo: Who is to blame for Portugal's defeat?Luis Castro defends Cristiano Ronaldo: Who is to blame for Portugal's defeat?Today, 15:33Can Mikel Arteta break Arsène Wenger's record at Arsenal: Former star's predictionCan Mikel Arteta break Arsène Wenger's record at Arsenal: Former star's predictionToday, 14:54Egypt national team welcomed as heroes by fans despite defeatEgypt national team welcomed as heroes by fans despite defeatToday, 14:38Lionel Scaloni could not hold back his tears: Argentina wins dramatic match against EgyptLionel Scaloni could not hold back his tears: Argentina wins dramatic match against EgyptToday, 14:10Arsenal makes a surprise transfer: The Londoners are set to sign a goalkeeper who hasn't played in a yearArsenal makes a surprise transfer: The Londoners are set to sign a goalkeeper who hasn't played in a yearToday, 13:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan