Official: Alvaro Arbeloa appointed as head coach of Premier League club Fulham

English club Fulham has issued an official statement announcing Alvaro Arbeloa as the team's new head coach. The Spanish tactician has signed a three-year contract with the London club. This appointment marks the beginning of a new era for the "Cottagers," as the club sets ambitious goals. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Alvaro Arbeloa managed Real Madrid last season. He replaces Marco Silva at the London club, who recently departed for Portuguese side Benfica. The Fulham board acted quickly to fill the vacancy, choosing Arbeloa from among many candidates.

Recommendation from Mourinho and Perez

According to the BBC, the opinions of influential figures played a key role in the approval of Arbeloa's candidacy. Specifically, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and renowned coach Jose Mourinho provided positive recommendations for the Spanish specialist. Arbeloa had previously worked under Mourinho in Madrid, and now he has the opportunity to showcase his skills in the Premier League.

Club owner Shahid Khan highly praised the new coach's experience and ambitions. According to him, Arbeloa has gained significant experience while working with some of the world's best clubs and players. This will undoubtedly serve him well in managing one of England's oldest clubs.

Focus on the youth academy and a new philosophy

Another important factor in Alvaro Arbeloa's appointment is his interest in working with young players. The coach plans to collaborate closely with the club's academy and provide opportunities for talented youth in the first team. He also promised Fulham fans an attacking and entertaining style of football.

In his first interview, the new coach said: "It is a great honor for me to start working at London's oldest club. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and I look forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage. We will start training next week, and I believe we will have an unforgettable season together."

It is worth noting that Fulham had also considered candidates such as Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna for the position. However, in the end, the board was more impressed by Arbeloa's vision and strategy for the club's future. Now, all attention turns to the new coach's moves in the transfer market and the pre-season preparation process.