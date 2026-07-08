Nexia-2 gas cylinder explodes in Karshi: one person killed

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Nexia-2 gas cylinder explodes in Karshi: one person killed

Near the city of Karshi in the Kashkadarya region, a methane gas cylinder explosion in a Nexia-2 car resulted in one fatality and left two others with injuries of varying severity.

According to the Emergency Situations Department, the incident occurred on July 8 at approximately 07:32 on the 128th kilometer of the A-380 Karshi–Bukhara highway, passing through the Muborak district.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Nexia-2, driven by a 54-year-old driver, was traveling toward Bukhara when the methane gas cylinder installed in the vehicle unexpectedly exploded. As a result, one passenger in the car died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital with bodily injuries.

According to official information, despite the explosion, no fire broke out in the vehicle. Videos circulating on social media show that the force of the blast caused the gas cylinder to be thrown dozens of meters away from the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting a pre-investigation check into the incident.

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