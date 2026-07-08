Nodira Murtazayeva awarded the “Initiator of Her Field” badge

Actress Nodira Murtazayeva has shared another piece of joyful news with her fans. On her Instagram page, the artist posted highlights from the award ceremony, announcing that she has been honored with the “Initiator of Her Field” commemorative badge.

Upon receiving the award, the actress emphasized that she considers this recognition a great honor and responsibility, expressing her sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to her success.

In the caption accompanying the video, she writes:

“First and foremost, I express my infinite gratitude to my parents, who raised me and taught me to believe in my dreams. I also extend my appreciation to my mentors, colleagues, directors, and everyone who has placed their trust in me.

And the biggest thank you goes to my dear fans. Your love, prayers, and support are the greatest source of strength and inspiration for me.

This medal is not an end for me, but a great incentive to serve with even more responsibility, to create new characters, and to be worthy of our people's love.

Thank you once again from the bottom of my heart for this recognition! I will continue to dedicate all my energy to my love for art and to serving our people.”

The artist's post was warmly received by fans in a short time. In the comments, many followers are sincerely congratulating Nodira Murtazayeva, wishing her creative heights, new achievements, and even greater success.