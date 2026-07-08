Condition for ending the war in one day stated: What did Peskov say about this?

·51·World
Condition for ending the war in one day stated: What did Peskov say about this?

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov gave an extensive interview to the famous Swiss Die Weltwoche publication. In it, the Kremlin representative disclosed the conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine and touched upon Russia-US relations, the threat of nuclear war, and the future of European security architecture. Zamin.uz has collected the most important theses of this sensational interview.

The conflict could end in one day: What is the main condition?

Peskov emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could stop the war the very next day. This requires only one political decision from Kyiv:

"He must withdraw his forces from Donbas — from the territories that currently belong to Russia — and recognize the situation that has emerged de facto and de jure. The war will end the next day."

The Kremlin representative reminded that Zelenskyy promised the people exactly to stop the fighting during his election campaign, and he still has the opportunity to make this responsible decision.

The Kremlin's main political position

In the interview, global issues and Russia's approach to them were expressed as follows:

Issue

Kremlin position and assessment

Relations with the US

Current ties at "zero" level, but representatives of both states are acting rationally enough not to completely sever communication.

The Donald Trump factor

Trump's position of solving problems through dialogue is acceptable to Moscow. Even without a full agreement, it is considered important to talk.

Nuclear weapons

There is no need to use them. Only "when there is a direct threat to the existence of the Russian state" can they be used.

Situation at the front

The Russian economy and system have adapted to war conditions. After Konstantinovka, the next targets are the cities of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.

Warning to Europe: "This is the biggest mistake in history"

Dmitry Peskov criticized the participation of Western countries in the conflict, stating that this is not just financial aid, but a "full-scale war" conducted through the provision of satellite data, weapons, and military advisors.

In his opinion, the European Union's transformation into a military-economic bloc and the belief that Russia can be "strategically defeated" is the biggest mistake in history.

"Russia is not a source of threat to Europe. But our concerns must be heard. If Europe ignores this, then big problems will arise. Try to restore dialogue with Russia as soon as possible," advised Peskov.

The Kremlin speaker predicts that a period of very tough confrontation lies ahead. After that, a new generation of large-scale politicians like Charles de Gaulle and Helmut Kohl will arrive on the European stage, and they will return to the negotiating table to create a new security architecture anyway.

RussiaUkraineDmitry PeskovGeopoliticsInternational Relations
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