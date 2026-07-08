Egyptian journalist: «Our national team made history»

·36·Sport
Egyptian journalist: «Our national team made history»

The Egypt national team lost 2-3 to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. The African side led until the 79th minute but conceded three consecutive goals in the final minutes.

Egypt national team agent Ehab Ragab emphasized that the team's performance should be a source of pride despite the defeat.

Egypt came very close to a sensation

In the Round of 16 match, Egypt put up a much stronger resistance than expected against the reigning world champions, Argentina.

The team led until the 79th minute and was on the verge of pulling off one of the biggest sensations of the tournament.

«No one expected such a performance»

Ehab Ragab believes the Egypt national team maximized its potential in this game.

«I think no one expected such a successful performance from the Egyptian team. The whole world saw it — we were very close to knocking out the reigning world champions and a team featuring one of the greatest players in history,» said Ragab.

Did not speak about controversial situations

After the Argentina vs. Egypt match, various discussions arose regarding the officiating and certain episodes.

However, Ragab preferred not to dwell on this matter.

«Unfortunately, it didn't happen. I don't want to talk about certain controversial situations,» he said.

«We should be proud of this»

Ragab highlighted that the Egypt national team had a worthy participation in the World Cup.

«The Egypt national team made history, and we should be proud of it,» he added.

Although Egypt left the competition, the game against Argentina will be remembered by Africans as an example of great character, courage, and historical resistance.

EgyptArgentinaWorld Cup 2026FootballEhab Ragab
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