Rodri Hernandez may leave Manchester City

·0·Sport
Rodri Hernandez may leave Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez is said to have not yet made a final decision regarding his future.

According to journalist Miguel Serrano, the 30-year-old Spanish footballer is not ruling out the possibility of leaving the club. It was previously reported that he was ready to move to Real Madrid.

Rodri was open to the Real Madrid option

According to the source, Rodri was previously prepared to consider the possibility of a transfer to Real Madrid.

However, at the moment, the Madrid club is not planning to sign him. Therefore, there are no concrete actions in this direction for now.

The situation may change

Nevertheless, the possibility of Rodri leaving Manchester City has not been completely ruled out.

Reports emphasize that the situation could change at any moment, which keeps the intrigue surrounding the midfielder's future alive.

Contract valid until next summer

Rodri's current contract with the "Cityzens" is set to expire next summer.

This situation makes the player's position in the transfer market even more interesting. If a new agreement is not signed, the club may consider the issue of either keeping him or profiting from a transfer.

Performance last season

The Spanish midfielder appeared in 33 matches across all competitions last season.

In these matches, Rodri managed to score 2 goals.

The future of Rodri, who is considered one of the key figures for Manchester City, remains open. Now the main question is: will he stay with the "Cityzens" or choose a new challenge?

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