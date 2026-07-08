Golden Boy 2026 ranking updated: Yamal in first place...

The ranking of the main candidates for the 2026 Golden Boy award, given to the best young football player in Europe, has been updated.

In the list compiled in partnership with Transfermarkt, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal holds the top spot. However, because he has already won this award, he will not be considered for the 2026 prize.

Yamal leads the ranking, but is not competing for the award

Lamine Yamal took the highest position in the new ranking.

Nevertheless, according to the Golden Boy regulations, a player who has previously won this award is not considered a contender for the prize in subsequent years.

Therefore, the main battle for 2026 is expected to take place among the players following Yamal.

The main favorites are Zaire-Emery and Cubarsi

PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery holds second place in the ranking.

He is followed by Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi. Currently, these two players are seen as the main favorites for the 2026 Golden Boy award.

Top 10 candidates

The top ten in the 2026 Golden Boy ranking are as follows:

Lamine Yamal — Barcelona; Warren Zaire-Emery — PSG; Pau Cubarsi — Barcelona; Yann Diomande — Leipzig; Ayyoub Bouaddi — Lille; Estevao Willian — Chelsea; Viktor Froholdt — Porto; Lennart Karl — Bayern; Endrick — Real Madrid; Ryan — Bournemouth.

The 2025 award went to Doué

As a reminder, the 2025 Golden Boy award was presented to PSG forward Désiré Doué.

The 2026 ranking once again shows that a new generation of stars is emerging in Europe. Now the main intrigue is: if Yamal is excluded, will the prize go to Zaire-Emery or Cubarsi?