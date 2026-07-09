South Korea is looking for a new coach: there are familiar names among the candidates

·0·Sport
South Korea is looking for a new coach: there are familiar names among the candidates

It is reported that the South Korean national team has begun searching for a new head coach following their unsuccessful performance at the 2026 World Cup.

According to Star News Korea, two main candidates are being considered for the position. One of them is Roberto Martinez, who recently left the Portuguese national team.

Martinez has emerged as a Korean option

Roberto Martinez managed the Portuguese national team at the 2026 World Cup.

However, the Portuguese team failed to achieve the expected results in the tournament. Following this, the specialist stepped down from his position.

Now, it is reported that he has been included among the candidates for the head coach position of the South Korean national team.

Paulo Bento is also one of the main candidates

According to the source, another primary candidate is Paulo Bento.

The Portuguese specialist led South Korea to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. For this reason, his candidacy is considered a well-known option for the Koreans.

The team is currently without a coach

At the moment, the head coach position of the South Korean national team remains vacant.

Previously, it was announced that Hong Myung-bo had been dismissed following the unsuccessful results in the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Korea is preparing for a new stage

The South Korean Football Association is now facing an important choice.

On one side is Paulo Bento, who knows the team's environment well, and on the other is Roberto Martinez, who has worked with Portugal and other national teams.

For Korean football, the next decision may not just be the appointment of a new coach, but the determination of an entirely new direction for future major tournaments.

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