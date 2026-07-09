Erling Haaland calls victory over Brazil an 'unreal' event

·85·Sport
Erling Haaland calls victory over Brazil an 'unreal' event

A true sensation has occurred in the world of football: the Norway national team eliminated five-time world champions Brazil in the Round of 16 of the World Cup. Erling Haaland, the protagonist of this historic victory, shared his emotions after the match, noting that it is still hard to believe what happened. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In a dramatic clash held in New Jersey, the Manchester City striker once again demonstrated his skill. Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a header in the 79th minute and secured a brace with a precise strike into the bottom corner in the 90th minute, leading the Norwegians to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. According to Goal.com, this victory is an unprecedented result for Norwegian football.

Historic victory and emotions

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the match, Erling Haaland admitted that defeating a powerhouse like Brazil felt like an impossible dream. "Brazil is a true football nation. It is a team with legendary players and a rich history, the first one every child learns about when they start playing football. Just stepping onto the pitch against them was a surreal experience for me," said the Norwegian star.

According to the striker, Brazil being considered the clear favorite allowed Stale Solbakken's charges to play freely and without pressure. It is noteworthy that during the match, Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes failed to convert a penalty, and a late goal by Neymar could not save the South American representatives from defeat.

Golden Boot race and the next opponent

With this brace, Erling Haaland has brought his tally to 7 goals in the current tournament, drawing level with Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Golden Boot. The reliable performance of Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland also played a crucial role in the team's success. Now, the Scandinavians will face the England national team in the quarter-finals.

The match against England, which will take place on Saturday in Miami, is expected to be the next serious test for Norway. The "Three Lions" are also looking to strengthen their game after a difficult match against Mexico. Erling Haaland noted that for now, he is only thinking about resting and recovering, as the game against Brazil left him completely exhausted.

Erling HaalandNorwayBrazilWorld CupFootball
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