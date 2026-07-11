What will Jorge Jesus change in Portugal? He openly stated the main problem

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What will Jorge Jesus change in Portugal? He openly stated the main problem

The new head coach of the Portugal national team, Jorge Jesus, outlined his views on tactics, game systems, and the utilization of players. In his opinion, the decisive factor in modern football is not blindly adhering to a set scheme, but creating an idea that fits the characteristics of the players.

Jesus, in particular, did not hide his attitude towards the traditional three-man central midfield model in a 4-3-3 formation.

“Football is now a game of teams and coaches”

Jorge Jesus emphasized that football has undergone a major transformation in recent years. Now, the result depends not only on individual stars but also on collective movement and the coach's philosophy.

“Today, football is increasingly becoming a team game. It has undergone a huge revolution because now football is a game of teams and coaches,” he said.

The coach believes that every team strives to reduce empty spaces on the pitch, increase the number of their own attacks, and leave the opponent with as few opportunities as possible.

Jesus criticized the 4-3-3 formation

The Portugal manager openly stated that he does not approve of playing with three central midfielders in a 4-3-3 system.

According to him, the team does not need players who operate in one spot, but rather mobile and dynamic midfielders who can quickly switch positions.

“I am not a fan of playing with three central midfielders in a 4-3-3. I prefer mobile and dynamic midfielders,” said Jesus.

Raised a question about Portugal's stars

The coach recalled that it is often said that Portugal has the best midfielders in the world. However, he emphasized that there is a difference between the game models at their clubs and their duties in the national team.

Jesus pointed out that two players play for PSG, and another one for Manchester United. In his view, the tactical ideas at PSG differ from the possibilities in the Portugal national team.

“At PSG, there are three attackers who control the game with their individual skill. In Portugal it was not like that,” he said.

The new coach's main principle

Jesus believes that a coach should not force his ideas onto players. Instead, tactics should serve to unlock the strengths of the players in the squad.

“One must implement ideas that fit the characteristics of the players. A coach should strive to help the players,” said the Portugal head coach.

He added that the national team players are of a high level and that he is ready to support them when necessary.

These words from Jesus signal that a new tactical era is beginning for the Portugal national team. Now the main question is: how quickly will his ideas start working on the pitch?

Jorge JesusPortugalFootballTacticsPremier League
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