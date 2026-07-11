Uzbek top scorer with 28 goals joins new club

Uzbekistan national team striker Sherzod Temirov will continue his career in the Iraqi league. The player, who was one of the most prolific scorers last season, has signed an official contract with his new club.

Temirov, who became the league's top scorer with 28 goals, will now represent another team in the Iraq Stars League.

Sherzod Temirov joins Zakho

According to the press service of the Iraqi club Zakho, a 2-year contract has been signed with the Uzbek striker.

The financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

He was the top scorer last season

Sherzod Temirov spent the 2025/26 season with Erbil and demonstrated high efficiency.

During the championship, he:

scored 28 goals;

became the competition's top scorer;

continued to receive call-ups to the Uzbekistan national team.

Following this successful performance, reports had circulated that other clubs were also interested in him.

How did his new team perform?

Temirov's new club, Zakho, finished the last Iraqi league season in 9th place with 53 points.

Over 38 rounds, the team:

won 14 times;

drew 11 matches;

lost 13 times.

What is expected of Temirov in the new season?

As the league's top scorer joining Zakho, it is natural that high expectations are placed on Sherzod Temirov at his new club.

Uzbek striker's goals will help Zakho compete for higher positions; the new season's matches will show.