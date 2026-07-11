Solbakken calls England the favorite but issues an important warning

·0·Sport
Solbakken calls England the favorite but issues an important warning

The Norwegian national team will face England in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. Ahead of the match, Norway head coach Stole Solbakken called the opponent the favorite, but emphasized that England's superiority is not absolute.

According to the coach, the main pressure will be on the English side. Norway, meanwhile, will try to prove that it is not a team dependent solely on Erling Haaland.

"England is the favorite, but not by a wide margin"

Stole Solbakken acknowledged England's strong squad and vast experience.

"England is the favorite, but not an overwhelming one. I think the pressure on England is greater than it is on us," he said.

According to him, Norway also feels the responsibility for the result. However, once the game starts, the players will forget the pressure and focus on their tasks on the pitch.

The Kane and Haaland confrontation

Ahead of the quarterfinals, the main focus is on two strikers — Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Solbakken did not hide this fact:

"It is no secret to anyone that Kane is the leader of the England national team, and Erling is our leader."

At the same time, the coach said it would be wrong to evaluate the match only as a rivalry between the two stars.

"You are underestimating our other players"

Solbakken emphasized that Norway has high-level players in its squad besides Haaland.

"There is no doubt — Haaland is our leader. However, I think you are underestimating some of our other players," the coach said.

He noted that even Haaland needs the help of his teammates to score goals and show his potential.

Norway preparing for a sensation

England may be the favorite on paper, but Norway believes in its chances. As seen from Solbakken's statement, the team aims to take advantage of the opponent's pressure and reach the semifinals through its collective play.

Now the main question is: will England, led by Kane, prevail, or will Norway, led by Haaland, create the next sensation of the tournament?

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