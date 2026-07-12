Ryan Gandra knocks out his opponent in the first round at UFC 329 (video)

·0·Sport
Ryan Gandra knocks out his opponent in the first round at UFC 329 (video)

Brazilian fighter Ryan Gandra secured another brilliant victory at the UFC 329 tournament. Competing in the middleweight division, the athlete defeated American Zachary Reese by technical knockout in the very first round.

With this result, Gandra extended his winning streak to nine, showing UFC fans that another strong contender has emerged.

The fight ended in the first round

Gandra started the bout very actively and put pressure on his opponent.

In the decisive moment, the Brazilian fighter landed a powerful left-hand strike, putting Zachary Reese in a difficult position. After the referee intervened, the fight ended in a technical knockout.

Ninth consecutive victory

This result marked the ninth consecutive win for Ryan Gandra.

He also brought his total number of professional career victories to 10. This record demonstrates that the Brazilian fighter is becoming one of the most promising names in the middleweight division.

Reese defeated for the fourth time

For Zachary Reese, this fight became the fourth defeat of his career.

The American athlete took a heavy blow in the opening round and was unable to continue the fight.

Bigger fights await Gandra

Such a convincing victory at UFC 329 could bring Gandra closer to higher-ranked opponents.

Now the main question is: who will the UFC pit against the Brazilian, who has recorded nine consecutive wins?

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