Haaland's father unhappy with referee: "We were robbed"

Norway's 2026 World Cup campaign ended with a dramatic defeat against England. After the match, the team's striker Erling Haaland's father, Alfie Haaland, did not hide his strong dissatisfaction with the officiating.

In his opinion, the referee's decisions were one of the decisive factors in England's victory.

"The referee saved you"

Alfie Haaland made a sharp statement after the game, addressing the England national team.

"The referee saved you. Now I hope you go on to win the World Cup. But I think we were simply robbed," he said.

These words spread quickly on social media, sparking heated debates among football fans.

England won in extra time

The World Cup quarter-final took place at the Hard Rock Stadiumin Miami Gardens, USA.

In a tense and uncompromising battle, the England national team defeated Norway in extra time with a score of 2:1 and advanced to the semi-finals.

Thus, the Norwegians' run in the tournament ended in the quarter-finals.

Haaland failed to score for the first time

Erling Haaland failed to score in this match for the first time in the 2026 World Cup.

Nevertheless, he continued the tournament with a high result:

7 goals ;

in the top scorers' ranking third place.

Currently, the list includes:

Lionel Messi — 8 goals;

Kylian Mbappé — 8 goals;

Erling Haaland — 7 goals.

England will now face Argentina

After the quarter-final victory, the England national team will face Argentina in the semi-finals.

At the same time, Alfie Haaland's criticism of the refereeing has further intensified the discussions surrounding this match. It is expected that the football community will be discussing not only England's semi-final but also the controversial episodes from the quarter-final for a long time.