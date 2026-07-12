Jude Bellingham saved his semi-final against Argentina thanks to his mother's advice

·62·Sport
Jude Bellingham saved his semi-final against Argentina thanks to his mother's advice

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shared interesting details about his discipline and on-field behavior following the World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway. The player not only scored a brace to lead his team to the semi-finals but also avoided the risk of missing the crucial clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina. This is reported by Goal.com .

The issue was that Bellingham had one yellow card before the match against Norway, and another booking would have automatically ruled him out of the semi-final. According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old midfielder admitted that his mother, Denise, played a major role in helping him stay calm during the high-humidity and tense game in Florida.

"My mom spent the whole week telling me to watch my words, my tackles, my facial expressions, and my emotions. You could say she drilled it into my head so I wouldn't get a yellow card. To be honest, it's easier to maintain balance when you can communicate with the referee respectfully," the player noted in his post-match interview.

Golden Boot race and disagreement with the coach

Bellingham scored two goals against Norway, bringing his tournament tally to 6. With this, he has drawn level with team captain Harry Kane and is just two goals behind Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. The Real Madrid star described his current form as fairytale-like.

However, despite the victory, England manager Thomas Tuchel was unhappy with the quality of play. The German expert described the technical level in Miami as "sloppy." Bellingham did not hesitate to express his disagreement with the coach's criticism and defended his team's efforts.

"Maybe the coach doesn't understand how hard it is to play in such difficult climate conditions against stars like Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Alexander Sorloth. You can't always win beautifully with a thousand passes; sometimes you have to show character and grind out a victory," said Bellingham.

Now, England will face Argentina in the semi-final. Jude Bellingham's presence is a huge advantage for the English, as he has become the team's main weapon in both organizing and finishing attacks. Fans are eagerly awaiting the clash between Bellingham and Messi in this match.

Жуде БеллингэмАнглияReal MadridЖаҳон ЧемпионатиФутбол
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