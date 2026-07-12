Mashrabjon Ruziboyev knocks out his opponent in the first round (video)

Uzbekistan's mixed martial arts fighter Mashrabjon Ruziboyev achieved a convincing victory at the Open FC 67 tournament held in Moscow. Our compatriot ended the fight against Brazilian Gabriel Miranda in the very first round by technical knockout.

This victory marks another important milestone in Mashrabjon Ruziboyev's professional career and further improves his record.

The fight ended in the first round

At the Open FC 67 tournament organized in the Russian capital, Moscow, Mashrabjon Ruziboyev stepped into the octagon against Brazil's Gabriel Miranda.

Our compatriot started the match aggressively, landing a series of precise strikes on his opponent. As a result, the referee stopped the fight in the first round and declared Mashrabjon the winner via technical knockout.

Record further improved

Following this success, Mashrabjon Ruziboyev's professional statistics are as follows:

21 wins ;

4 losses ;

1 draw.

Gabriel Miranda, meanwhile, suffered the tenth defeat of his career.

Nursulton Ruziboyev's brother takes the next step

Mashrabjon Ruziboyev is also well known as the brother of UFC fighter Nursulton Ruziboyev.

The consistent results he has been recording in recent fights and his victory in a prestigious promotion like Open FC could be an important step for his career.

Towards major promotions

The convincing first-round technical knockout once again demonstrated Mashrabjon Ruziboyev's high level of skill.

If he maintains this pace, the likelihood of him attracting the attention of major international promotions and participating in higher-level fights in the near future is increasing.