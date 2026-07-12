Messi demanded respect from the referee: what was said on the pitch revealed...

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Messi demanded respect from the referee: what was said on the pitch revealed...

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi got into an argument with head referee Joao Pedro Pinheiro during the first half of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal match against Switzerland.

The incident occurred before a free kick. Messi did not appreciate the referee's tone and gestures, after which the Argentine star demanded that he speak with respect.

Tense situation before the free kick

As Switzerland was preparing to take a free kick, Pinheiro instructed Messi to retreat to the designated distance.

However, the referee's manner of addressing him caused dissatisfaction for the Argentine captain.

"Speak to me normally," Messi said.

Messi approached the referee again

After the free kick was taken, the player approached the referee again, placing his hands on his hips to express his protest once more.

"Speak to me properly. Don't disrespect me. I am speaking to you nicely," he said.

The footage showed that Messi remained composed, but clearly expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee's attitude.

No card issued

The brief exchange between Messi and Pinheiro did not lead to any disciplinary consequences.

The referee did not show the Argentine captain either a yellow or a red card, and the match continued.

Another heated episode in the quarterfinal

The match between Argentina and Switzerland was played under high pressure. At such a decisive stage, every decision was scrutinized closely by players and coaches alike.

Messi's words to the referee became one of the most discussed episodes on social media after the game.

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