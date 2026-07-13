Navbahor strengthens with two national team players: Big plans in Namangan

·38·Sport
Navbahor strengthens with two national team players: Big plans in Namangan

Navbahor is significantly strengthening its squad ahead of the second half of the season. The Namangan club has added Uzbekistan national team members Abdulla Abdullayev and Asadbek Rahimjonov to its ranks.

Two new names — one big signal

According to the Uzbekistan Professional Football League (UzPFL), Navbahor has signed contracts with Abdulla Abdullayev and Asadbek Rahimjonov.

Abdullayev has signed a deal with the 'Falcons' until the end of 2026. Asadbek Rahimjonov will defend the colors of Navbahor until the end of 2027.

These transfers show that the Namangan club intends not just to participate in the second half of the season, but to fight seriously for the top spots.

Abdullayev brings experience

Abdulla Abdullayev is one of the players who has gained significant experience with the Uzbekistan national team.

His arrival at Navbahor could provide stability to the team, especially in defense and midfield. Such players stand out in decisive matches with their composure, fighting spirit, and experience.

This is an important step for the Namangan side: every point will be precious in the second half of the season, and a national team-level player is a huge plus at such a time.

Rahimjonov — a transfer for the future as well

The contract with Asadbek Rahimjonov until the end of 2027 shows that the club is acting with a long-term plan.

Playing for Navbahor is a great opportunity for a young player. In Namangan, both the pressure from fans and the demands are high. If Rahimjonov adapts quickly to this environment, he could become one of the team's key figures.

This transfer looks like an investment not only for the current season but also for the coming years.

The 'Falcons' are preparing for the second half

Navbahor is scheduled to start the second half of the season with a match against AGMK.

The game against AGMK will be an immediate serious test for the Namangan side. How quickly the new players integrate into the team will be seen in such matches.

Time is short here, and demands are high. Navbahor fans are waiting for results, and the club is sending that signal through these transfers: the fight continues.

What will the transfers change?

The addition of two national team members will increase competition at Navbahor. This gives the coaching staff more options in selecting the squad.

Player

Contract duration

Importance for the club

Abdulla Abdullayev

Until the end of 2026

experience and stability

Asadbek Rahimjonov

Until the end of 2027

youth, energy, and future potential

Such additions can affect both the team's quality of play and internal competition.

Expectations in Namangan have risen again

Navbahor has always been one of the clubs with a large army of fans. Therefore, every transfer is discussed specifically in Namangan.

The arrival of Abdullayev and Rahimjonov is not just a simple rotation, but means the club is preparing seriously for the second half of the season.

Now there is one main question: can the new players lead Navbahor back into the fight for the top spots in the second half of the season?

NavbahorUzbekistan Super LeagueFootballTransfersNamangan
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