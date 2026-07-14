France and Spain face off today for a spot in the final

Today, the national teams of France and Spain will face each other in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match will kick off at 23:59 Tashkent time.

Many consider this match a "final before the final." This is because both teams are currently regarded as among the strongest in world football and are serious contenders to reach the final of the tournament.

France and Spain have only met once before in the history of World Cups. In that match 20 years ago, France eliminated Spain in the round of 16.

This time, the encounter will take place at the semi-final stage. The winning team will secure a ticket to the final.

Pre-match forecasts estimate France's chance of winning in regular time at 41 percent, Spain's at 30 percent, and the probability of extra time at 29 percent.