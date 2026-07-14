Will Mbappe play against Spain despite his injury? Concerns in France

The French national team is facing a worrying situation regarding the condition of its main star, Kylian Mbappe, ahead of the 2026 World Cup semi-final. According to RMC Sport, the forward has not fully recovered in time for the decisive match against Spain.

The heel pain persists

Mbappe was unable to finish the quarter-final match against Morocco due to pain in his right heel. He was substituted in the 77th minute.

France won that match 2-0 and advanced to the semi-finals. However, following the victory, a new headache emerged for Didier Deschamps: Mbappe's physical condition.

According to reports, the forward has been training separately from the team and has not been working with the ball.

Deschamps trusts him

Despite concerns regarding the injury, French head coach Didier Deschamps is confident that Mbappe will take the field in the semi-final.

This decision is understandable, as Mbappe is not just a forward for the current French team — he is the central figure of the entire attacking system.

When he is on the pitch, the Spanish defense is forced to play deeper. When he is not, France's primary threat on the counter-attack is significantly diminished.

8 goals and 1 assist: he is hard to replace

Mbappe has played in all six of France's matches at the 2026 World Cup. He has 8 goals and 1 assist to his name.

These numbers demonstrate just how important he is to the team.

Metric Mbappe's stats Matches 6 Goals 8 Assists 1 Status not fully recovered Semi-final participation expected

France has other strong forwards, but it is very difficult to fully replace Mbappe's speed, his ability to penetrate the penalty area, and his knack for changing the outcome of a game in an instant.

What is this signal for Spain?

For the Spanish national team, the fact that Mbappe is not fully healthy could be an interesting tactical signal.

If he starts, Spanish defenders must be prepared for his quick runs. However, if Mbappe plays through pain, there might also be a plan to put him in a difficult position through constant pressing and physical contact.

At the same time, such stars can decide a game in a single moment even when they are not 100 percent fit. Therefore, the assumption for Spain that "Mbappe is injured, so the danger has decreased" could be their biggest mistake.

Will France take the risk?

The semi-final is a stage where one can take risks, but mistakes are not forgiven.

Deschamps has two paths: start Mbappe to put pressure on the opponent from the beginning, or protect his condition and use him when necessary.

However, for France, a starting lineup without Mbappe could be a huge psychological blow. The opposing defense would feel more at ease, and France's ability to attack in depth would be reduced.

Every detail matters in this game

France and Spain will take the field in the 2026 World Cup semi-final to become the tournament's first finalist.

In this match, the condition of one player could change the entire scenario. Especially if that player is Kylian Mbappe.

The main question for France is: how ready is Mbappe? And for Spain, the question is different: even if he is not 100 percent ready, how can he be stopped?

The biggest intrigue before the semi-final

Mbappe did not have time to fully recover. But he is expected to be in the starting lineup.

This is both a risk and a hope for France ahead of the semi-final. If he can show his level despite the pain, it could be a very difficult night for Spain. If the injury takes its toll, there is a possibility that France's greatest weapon will not be able to fully demonstrate its power.

Now all eyes are focused on one question: can Mbappe have his decisive say against Spain even with an injury?