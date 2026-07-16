Who will save the "Three Lions"? 5 candidates for the England national team head coach position

Following the England national team's unexpected failure in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, local football experts and the public have begun a heated discussion regarding candidates for the new head coach.

Under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel, the English team was leading 1-0 against Argentina in the semifinal until the 85th minute, only to ultimately lose 1-2. This painful defeat signals that a period of serious reform has begun for the team.

Zamin.uz presents a list of the strongest candidates vying to take charge of the England national team.

The top three favorites and expected changes

Local analysts have identified a strong top three for the new coaching position. Pep Guardiola, who occupies the top spot on the list, is seen as the most suitable candidate for English football due to the tactical revolutions he has demonstrated in the Premier League over many years.

In addition, local experts who are closely familiar with the national team system and understand the atmosphere of English football have also secured places in the top three.

Main candidates for the England national team head coach position:

Pep Guardiola — former manager of Manchester City, a tactical genius, and the public's top choice. Eddie Howe — one of the most talented and modern representatives of the English school of football. Lee Carsley — a specialist with extensive experience in the national team system and working with youth. Mauricio Pochettino — a coach who understands the character of English stars well through his work with Premier League giants. Frank Lampard — a former legend of the national team and an icon of English football.