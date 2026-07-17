Messi leads, but another star makes the biggest jump in the rankings

As the 2026 World Cup approaches its decisive stage, significant changes have occurred in the ranking of the tournament's best players. Lionel Messi remains in the lead, but after the semifinals, one of Spain's leaders recorded the biggest rise.

The Athletic has published an updated ranking of the players participating in the World Cup.

Messi retains first place

Argentina national team forward Lionel Messi remained at the top of the rankings even after the semifinal matches.

France national team forward Kylian Mbappe also maintained his position, coming in second. The top three was rounded out by Spanish midfielder Rodri.

Rodri climbs 15 spots

The biggest change in the updated ranking is associated with Rodri.

The Spanish player climbed 15 spots compared to the previous list, taking third place. His performance in the tournament's decisive stages is the reason for such a sharp rise in the rankings.

Additionally, Spanish representatives Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte also moved up three spots each.

England players drop in the rankings

The England national team's defeat to Argentina in the semifinals also affected the positions of the team's players.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane dropped one spot each. French representatives Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise lost three spots each.

Top 10 players of the World Cup

The updated ranking compiled by The Athletic is as follows:

Lionel Messi — Argentina, maintained his position; Kylian Mbappe — France, maintained his position; Rodri — Spain, climbed 15 spots; Jude Bellingham — England, dropped 1 spot; Harry Kane — England, dropped 1 spot; Erling Haaland — Norway, dropped 1 spot; Aymeric Laporte — Spain, climbed 3 spots; Pau Cubarsi — Spain, climbed 3 spots; Michael Olise — France, dropped 3 spots; Ousmane Dembele — France, dropped 3 spots.

The final could change the ranking

The tournament's final matches are still ahead. Therefore, there may be further changes in the rankings after the final and the third-place play-off.

In particular, the participation of Messi, Mbappe, and Rodri in the decisive games will be of great importance in determining the tournament's best player.