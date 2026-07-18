Lionel Scaloni reveals plan for final match against Spain

·17·Sport
Lionel Scaloni reveals plan for final match against Spain

The Argentina national team will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Ahead of the decisive clash, Lionel Scaloni emphasized that the opponent's style of play is no secret to his team, but noted that defending alone will not be enough to secure a victory.

According to the Argentine head coach, the team must not only limit Spain's dangerous attributes but also impose their own game on the opponent.

Spain has been studied in advance

Lionel Scaloni revealed that the Argentine coaching staff began analyzing the Spanish national team long ago.

"We had already analyzed Spain because we were supposed to play them in March," the specialist said at a press conference.

He noted that since December, Argentina has been studying all potential opponents they might face in the World Cup.

For this reason, the focus has not been solely on Spain ahead of the final.

"We know well how they play"

Scaloni stated that Spain's playing style and strengths are well-known to the football community.

"Analyzing them from scratch is not the right approach. We know well how the Spaniards play, and their strengths are known to everyone," he said.

Spain is distinguished by its ball control, short passing, and pressure through collective movement. Argentina will attempt to limit these advantages as much as possible in the final.

Argentina will not just defend

Scaloni emphasized that stopping Spain's attacks is not the only task in the final.

"We will try to neutralize their most dangerous aspects. At the same time, we must also impose our own game on the opponent," the coach said.

He added that Argentina will use tactical methods considered effective specifically against Spain.

This means the reigning world champions will not just wait for the opponent to make mistakes but will also attempt to take the initiative.

A historic result expected in the final

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will take place on the night of July 19 to July 20.

The match will begin at 00:00 Tashkent time.

If Argentina wins, they will become world champions for the fourth time in their history. Spain, meanwhile, will take the field aiming to secure the World Cup for the second time.

Will Spain's ball control prevail in the final, or will Scaloni's plan bring Argentina another championship?

Lionel ScaloniArgentinaSpain
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